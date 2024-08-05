After months of anticipation, yesterday the first official trailer for the second season of The Last of Us from HBO. Not only did we get our first look at the return of Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, but we also got a glimpse of the mysterious character of Catherine O’Hara, and if you’re wondering who the actress plays, here we tell you.

Although HBO is still keeping Catherine O’Hara’s true role under wraps, fans have already begun to speculate, and The most widely accepted theory so far is that the actress will play The Prophet of the Seraphitesa character we never meet in The Last of Us Part IIbut we constantly hear about her, and her death leads to the war between the Seraphites and WLF.

I saved her. A sneak peek of Season 2 of the @HBO Original Series #TheLastOfUscoming in 2025 to Max. pic.twitter.com/PQljcvlOsx — Max (@StreamOnMax) August 5, 2024

What is striking is that in the trailer released by HBO, It seems that The Prophet has a conversation with Joelsomething that could have happened at some point in the five years between the two seasons. However, this could very well be an editing trick, since there is no indication that Joel made a trip to Seattle in all this time.

In The Last of Us Part IIthe war between the Seraphites and WLF is something that happens in the background of Ellie’s revenge mission, while this narrative point takes on great weight in Abby’s sectionand it’s one of the most interesting points that the sequel shows us. We can only wait to see if Catherine O’Hara will bring The Prophet to life, or if it will be another character, either completely original or inspired by someone from the games.

We remind you that the second season of The Last of Us Coming to HBO and Max sometime in 2025. On related topics, you can learn more about this series here. Likewise, fans are not entirely happy with this production.

Author’s Note:

I hope the theory that The Prophet met Joel before the events of the sequel isn’t true. Part of what makes the conflict between the Seraphites and the WLF special in the story is that it gives us a glimpse into a growing world that has moved beyond Joel and Ellie, and linking them takes away some of the magic.

Via: Max