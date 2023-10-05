Economist Belyaev called for keeping part of the money in cash

It is best to have some cash on hand, said candidate of economic sciences and financial analyst Mikhail Belyaev. He spoke about what amount is better to set aside and for what purposes in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

It is not advisable to keep all the money in non-cash form, as there are certain risks, the economist said. As examples, he cited such unforeseen situations as power outages, failure of ATMs, and breakdown of a terminal in a store.

“You should have some amount of money lying around at home, and another in your wallet. You can go out into the street with a few thousand rubles, but at home it’s good to have a month’s income in cash. But everyone determines the amount themselves, based on their needs,” Belyaev shared.

Earlier it became known that Russians had a decrease in cash for the first time in a year and a half. According to the Central Bank, in September the figure decreased by 21.6 billion rubles.