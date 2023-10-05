Mexico. Despite having acceptable performance, Sofia Campomanes She became the prey of the green team and was the fifth banished from The Island: Challenge in Türkiye. After her time on the reality show, the model says that her departure was not fair. “You leave it because of the aptitudes or weaknesses of the rest, but because we as a team had been talking all week about what Gala He no longer wanted to participate in the reality show, he already wanted to leave in the next elimination because the circumstances to which he subjected us were already affecting his emotional, mental and sentimental situation. The island”, he says over the phone.

difficult test

Sofia Campomanes narrates that the plans of the Los Rebeldes team were to send Gala Montes to the elimination because they even saw the actress out of place. “During a week as a team it was said millions of times that Gala was leaving that Friday. But an hour before we leave for the trial my team changes its mind and they don’t even include me in the decision, they wait like cowards for me to go take a bath to have that talk.”

“Gala tells them that she wants to stay, they all decide that they are going to nominate me and it takes me by surprise. It was something ugly to experience, realizing that the people who call themselves your team actually care about you, and with their hand on my waist they threw me away,” he says.

Sofía was helped by her partner Julio Camejo in the last test in ‘La isla’. Photo: TV Azteca

The daughter of Fabiola Campomanes say what The Island: Challenge in Türkiye It is one of the strongest experiences of your life. “It was definitely something challenging, not only in the games, in the competition and in the food, as I expected, but also because of the constant coexistence with a team and being so controlled by production, not even being able to go to the bathroom alone, “We couldn’t talk to the production people.”

She adds that the most difficult thing was being cut off from her family. “Although she had that very clear and worked, and knew it was going to be a reality, I didn’t know how strong it was going to be until I lived it. The island was definitely an experience that at times made me feel very alone. The people who called themselves my team, in the end I didn’t feel that way, on the contrary. That feeling of loneliness and sadness was what took me by surprise the most, I didn’t think I was going to experience it that way.”

Personal goals

After passing through the successful program of TV Azteca, Sofia has two projects, the first of which is the launch of the clothing brand Ether Mint Clothing. “In an increasingly fast-paced and stressful world, it is essential to take care of mental health and our well-being, and that is why Éter Mint Clothing was born. There are times when one falls, when things go dark, and these clothes are going to have embroidered messages that it is okay to be bad and that everything is going to change, that this is temporary. There are several messages that remind us that the fundamental thing is to be good with ourselves and with our mental health, because if one is not good with oneself, one cannot be good with the other.”

Also, with his mother Fabiola Campomanes they will launch HenKo Wellness Centerin Polanco, in Mexico City, a studio focused on yoga classes, meditations, “and all kinds of therapies and exercises, both mental and physical, that once again encourage us to be well, to reconnect with ourselves, with the body”.

“I think it’s a metaphor, because I went to The island to be with me, not to see what the person on the side was doing, to see if I could judge him or step on him or hurt him, but to work on my demons, on my attitudes, on my abilities, on my weaknesses and do internal work.”