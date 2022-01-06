In the Kostanay region of Kazakhstan, police officers detained a Russian citizen participating in a protest action. It is reported by “Sputnik Kazakhstan” in its Telegram-channel with a link to the regional police department.

According to the local police, 245 people were detained during the dispersal of the rioters. Among them were minors, women and visitors from different countries. For what reason the foreigners ended up in the region, the police have yet to find out.

35 people are now at large, the rest are still in police departments.