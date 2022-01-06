Three years after the experience lived at Williams, a team with which he made his debut in Formula 1, George Russell is preparing to compete in the 2022 season at the wheel of the Mercedes, where he will replace Valtteri Bottas as Lewis Hamilton’s new teammate. The 23-year-old Briton, moreover, will face a championship that will present numerous innovations from a technical point of view, thanks to a regulation that provides for a concrete aerodynamic distortion of the single-seaters. Furthermore, this could represent a great opportunity for several teams enrolled in the world championship, ready to seize the opportunity of a ‘reset’ to redeem themselves from complex seasons or seasons spent without the desired level of competitiveness.

In this regard, Russell himself indicated well five teams among the major candidates to create a high-level championship, focusing in particular on Ferrari and McLaren: “A team like Ferrari, which has been through a difficult period in the last two years, will be very eager to get back to the fight, especially with the new rules changes. – specified English – and the same goes for McLaren. These teams have the infrastructure, and great quality in engineering departments and pilots, to be able to really fight. Overall, I think there probably are five teams all able to really do something special next year, so you have to be absolutely focused on it. Development will be key in 2022, even higher than the actual results of the races, the Barcelona test or the first race in Bahrain. Those who understand their car well will have the advantage, laying the foundations for continuous development throughout the year. In any case – he concluded – I believe that all the teams will make great progress from the first race to the end of the season ”.