Russian FM gives Ukraine an ultimatum, threatens to take action if it refuses

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has indicated that kyiv must comply with Moscow’s demands or, otherwise, the Russian Army will take care of it.

“The proposals for the demilitarization and denazification of the territories under the (Kievan) regime, and the elimination of threats to Russia’s security from there (…) are well known to the enemy,” said the head of diplomacy. Russian, quoted by the TASS agency.

Lavrov added that now “the matter is simple”: the demands are met “for good” or it is occupied by the Russian Army. As for the continuation of the conflict, “the ball is in the court” of kyiv and Washington, which is behind the Ukrainian state, he said.

Over the weekend, Russian President Vladimir Putin, stated that the Kremlin was ready to “negotiate with all parties involved about acceptable solutions” in Ukraine.

“We are not the ones who refuse to negotiate, it is them,” said the Russian leader.

Moscow does not hide that it will not stop until it achieves its goals, while kyiv does not see the possibility of negotiating until the withdrawal of the Russians from all of its territory, including the Crimean peninsula, and mistrusts Moscow’s words about the preparation of seeking a negotiated solution.

EFE