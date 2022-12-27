In Thialf, the skaters compete for the Dutch all-round and sprint titles. Today in the all-round tournament the 500 meters, the 3000 (women) and 5000 (men) meters are on the program. The sprinters will run their first 500 and 1000 meters, and they will do it again tomorrow. Check out today’s complete program here. All distances can be followed in our live widgets.
Program today
All-round
• 1.20 pm: 500m women
• 1.45 pm: 500m men
• 2.25 pm: 3000m women
• 3.40 pm: 5000m men
Sprint
• 5.36 pm: 1st 500m women
• 6:01 pm: 1st 500m men
• 6.37 pm: 1000m women
• 7.46 pm: 1000m men
What is there to gain?
Commitment to the NK all-round and the NK sprint are not only the national titles. The national title fight in Heerenveen is mainly a qualifying competition for the European Allround and Sprint Championships, which takes place in Hamar, Norway, in the first weekend of January (6 to 8 January). For the World Championship distances – the only World Championship this winter – the Dutch Championship distances in Thialf from 3 to 5 February – the placement tournament.
Program NK all-round
500 meters women
500 meters men
Men’s ranking
3000 meters women
5000 meters men
Classification NK allround (women)
Program NK sprint
500 meters women
500 meters men
1000 meters women
1000 meters men
National Championship sprint rankings
Calendar (each event can be clicked for results)
(Intermediate) standings World Cup season 2022-2023
