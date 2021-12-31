A Russian employee of the UN mission was declared persona non grata in the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo. About this in Facebook the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic Donika Gervala said.

The minister did not specify the name of the Russian. “The structures of the Republic of Kosovo remain committed to the fight against the negative influence of the Russian Federation and its satellites in the region, whose purpose is to undermine the achievements of Kosovo and our partners, primarily the United States, NATO and the EU,” Gervala wrote.

The minister added that Kosovo will deepen cooperation with the US, EU and NATO, which “will prevent any destabilizing efforts of the Russian Federation in our region.”

On October 22, Kosovo President Viosa Osmani-Sadriu announced persona non grata two Russian diplomats from the branch of the Serbian Embassy in Pristina. According to her, the Russians carried out in Kosovo “harmful activities that affected national security and constitutional order.”

Later, Moscow replied that the actions of the Kosovo authorities in relation to Russian diplomats do not entail legal consequences, since they are accredited with the UN Mission in the Serbian region.