Katia Ricciarelli we are seeing her in the house of the Big Brother Vip. Inevitable over the weeks to also talk about his sentimental past and marriage with Pippo Baudo that made all of Italy dream. During a surprise the opera singer told Alfonso Signorini to still harbor affection for her ex-husband.

“Pippo was very important. In 1985 we were very much in love. I said no more men and 5 months later I was married. He wasn’t jealous but I was, what a valley he had. They were the most beautiful in Italy and I was jealous like crazy, I looked inside my pockets but I never discovered anything” – her words.

“I tell him that I am happy to have started talking to him again because anyway after 18 years of marriage, we must not be separated. We need to talk to each other every now and then. I love you and respect you, Pippo “ – She said.

Pippo hasn’t had any children since Katia Ricciarelli but he is Alessandro’s father, had by Mirella Adinolfi, and Tiziana born from the relationship with Angela Lippi. Throughout his career he has always been surrounded by many beautiful women who courted him. It seems that his betrayal was the straw that broke the camel’s back bringing to a conclusion the marriage with Ricciarelli.

Pippo Baudo, what is known about his love life

But did you have other relationships after the story with Katia Pippo? The Sicilian conductor has always been very reserved about his private life and according to what is known, he had no other important affairs after the shipwrecked marriage.

Pippo has devoted a lot to his hobbies, children, grandchildren. Showman of the Sanremo Festival he has conducted 13 times Pippo Baudo could soon return to TV, perhaps in a narrative program of all his successes. Despite his age he is still very much loved by the public and who knows that soon we will not be able to see him again protagonist on TV.