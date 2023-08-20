Russian attack | The Netherlands and Denmark deliver US F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

According to Prime Minister Rutte, Holland has 42 F-16 fighter jets available, but the final number of planes to be delivered will be specified later.

Netherlands and Denmark confirm the provision of F-16 fighters to Ukraine. The news agencies Reuters and AFP reported on the matter.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced this on Sunday, when the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi visited Holland. The Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed the matter in X (formerly Twitter).

Ukraine has not had F-16 fighter jets in use before.

“Today we can announce that the Netherlands and Denmark are committed to supplying F-16 aircraft to Ukraine and its air force. This includes cooperation with the United States and other partners when the conditions for deliveries have been met,” Rutte told a press conference in Eindhoven, Holland, on Sunday.

According to Rutte, Holland has 42 fighter jets available, but it is too early to say whether all of them will be made available to Ukraine. According to Reuters, the Netherlands is moving to the use of newer F-35 fighters.

Zelenskyi and Rutte posed next to an F-16 fighter jet at the Dutch air base in Eindhoven on Sunday.

Zelenskyi said on Sunday afternoon at X that the Netherlands will provide Ukraine with 42 fighter jets after the pilots and mechanics have been trained.

However, he said at the press conference that the final amount will be discussed “a little later”.

Reuters according to Zelensky, it is planned to travel to Denmark next to continue discussions on improving Ukraine’s air defense.

The Danish Foreign Ministry said on Sunday in X that the country’s aim is to deepen cooperation with Ukraine and invite other countries to join.

A Danish F-16 fighter at Skrydstrup Air Base on Sunday.

On Saturday Zelenskyi discussed Prime Minister in Sweden by Ulf Kristersson with the possibility of having Swedish-made Jas Gripen fighters available to Ukraine.

United States told on Fridaythat it has authorized the transfer of US F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from both countries.

Minister of Defense of Ukraine It would be Reznikov told CNN on Saturday that Ukrainian pilots and mechanics have started training on fighter jets. According to him, the training takes at least six months.

Reuters said on Friday that Ukraine has sent the United States a list of 32 pilots ready for training.

However, according to the US authorities, only eight of the pilots know English well enough to participate in the training right away.

According to the news agency, pilot training takes place in Denmark and Romania.