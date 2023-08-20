Javier Masias He has years of experience as a food critic, but his popularity increased after joining ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities‘. In the Latina culinary reality show, he shares roles with his colleagues Giacomo Bocchio and Nelly Rossinelli, who have also earned the affection of the public with their different personalities and points of view. Despite what some might think, the strict judge already knew the cook and owner of the Porcus restaurant. He made it known in an interview with ‘Reporte Semanal’.

How did Javier Masías meet Giacomo Bocchio?

For topics of his work related to gastronomy, Javier Masias had the opportunity to meet Giacomo Bocchio before sharing the jury table in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. The cooking critic reported that he had his first encounter with Bocchio when the cook worked with a well-known Brazilian chef.

“I think I have been to most of the restaurants that Giacomo has owned and where he was a consultant. I met him covering a dinner that took place at the Palace. The Peruvian team was led by the legendary (Peruvian cook) Marisa Guiulfo, and Giacomo Bocchio had gone as part of Brazilian chef Alex Atala’s crew. It was my turn to tell the story of how that dinner had been designed, from the kitchen of the Palacio“he counted.

Did Javier Masías already know Nelly Rossinelli?

Both are complicit in social networks. However, Javier Masias He assured that before working with her, he did not know who Nelly Rossinelli was, but now that they share roles in Latina, he affirms that his arrival on TV meant a great discovery. He even joked about it.

“The truth is that I had no idea who Nelly was and, for me, she is a great discovery, she is a wonderful lady with a heart full of light. I believe that one day I will be able to take her to the side of darkness,” he explained in The report.