Russian attack Hesburger leaves Russia and Belarus – “The goal is to close all restaurants in the summer”

“The slower-than-original schedule is due to the fact that we have had to consider the safety of local staff if we close restaurants without negotiation.”

In 2015, Hesburger opened nine new burger venues in St. Petersburg. Pictured is the Hesburger on Liteinyin main street.

Burger chain Hesburger leaves Russia and Belarus. The company said a moment ago. CEO of the company Kari Salmelan according to it, it has only got its first restaurant closed.

“The slower-than-original schedule is due to the fact that we have had to pay attention to the safety of local staff if we close restaurants without negotiation. We have also followed the debate on nationalization with concern, ”Salmela says in a press release.

Hesburger has 38 restaurants in Russia and four in Belarus.

According to CEO Salmela, the company has been criticized for taking a long time to leave the Russian market. Salmela says she understands the criticism well.

“We will do our best to close the doors of the restaurants in Russia as soon as possible. The goal is to close all restaurants in Russia and Belarus in the summer, ”comments Kari Salmela.

Hesburger also has restaurants in Ukraine. According to the company, it operates seven restaurants in Kiev.

Hesburger With regard to Russia’s positions, a special series of events was seen in early March, when the chain’s founder and chairman of Hesburger’s board Heikki Salmela first told Turku Sanomat (TS) that the chain will continue to operate in Russia and Belarus despite the war in Ukraine for as long as possible.

“The situation will probably get worse when the money runs out,” Salmela told the newspaper.

Later that afternoon, he withdrew his statement and apologized in a press release for a “conflicting comment” in Turku Sanomat because he was unaware of the company’s plans to withdraw from Russia.

“Already last week, Hesburger made a decision that it was planning to withdraw. The design work is already underway, but I had not received all the details, ”Salmela said in a press release.