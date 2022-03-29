The toxic marriage of ANWB couple Okko and Eugenie (Paul Groot and Owen Schumacher) is six years after the last TV broadcast of kufnoen not refurbished yet. Between the theater audience, the two bicker for seats in the front row, only to find out that they had tickets on the balcony – and for yesterday. As soon as Eugenie looks away for a moment, Okko unzips his bum bag, as usual, to say hello.

They are familiar images for lovers of kufnoenthe satirical program that grew out of the cabaret show tacks in 2004 and that for sixteen seasons weekly commented on the news with skits, movies and parodies. In 2016 it had to be removed from TV because it no longer fit into the Saturday evening programming of the NPO and AVROTROS.

Of Kofnoen Live actors Owen Schumacher, Paul Groot and Jeremy Baker bring the Koefnoen atmosphere to the theater. Before that, they supplemented the cast with Kiki van Deursen (among others cop) and cabaret artist Sanne Franssen and cast the entirety of scenes, songs and sketches into a large-scale, colorful revue. There is singing, playing, rapping and (tap) dancing, and we see both traditional Koefnoen types – bums Lou and Lau, sex worker Annet – as well as new characters.

Rocket ship

The rapid scene and costume changes of the (excellent acting) performers are admirable, as are the rich outfits and sets. Walls open, cloths fall over each other. There are astronaut suits, segways and fake breasts, and another rocket is fired halfway through. The theater approach proves to be kufnoen to work well: it is also noticeable with the texts that the whole did not have to be put together in a week, and the audience interaction is a significant addition.

like it kufnoen it behooves the makers to try to hold up a mirror of the zeitgeist to the public. Inevitably, themes such as social insecurity and woke developments are discussed: a pedantic little Sinterklaas (Paul Groot on his knees, wrapped in tabard) states that he finds his working environment “extremely unsafe”, and at the parents’ evening at primary school De Karrekrak, with Baker as a nice and moody school teacher, boys are not boys but “children with a penis” – a skit that can hardly be called an enlargement.

Here and there it feels as if the makers want to cling too tightly to their own heritage. The scene with the hard choir is a bit long, just like the ending scene with the redhead happy single Ipie (Big), who has been a Kufnoen character since 2006, but lacks context for the younger non-Kufnoen viewer. dare kufnoen to let go of your own nostalgia more, then you can Kofnoen Live good to get a sequel.

Theater Kofnoen Live† By: Owen Schumacher, Paul Groot, Jeremy Baker, Kiki van Deursen and Sanne Franssen. Directed by: Jos Thie. Seen: 24/3, DeLaMar Theater, Amsterdam. Tour until 2/2/23 Inl: Koefnoen.nl