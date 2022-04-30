Russian attack Fighting continues fiercely in eastern Ukraine, with British intelligence saying Russian troops are still struggling

Russia has had to reunite and redeploy its weakened forces in northeastern Ukraine, according to a British intelligence report on Saturday.

Fighting have continued to be fierce in eastern Ukraine on Saturday.

Russia tried to take over the areas of Lyman in northern Donetsk and the cities of Severodonetsk and Popasna in Luhansk, the Ukrainian Armed Forces headquarters said in a daily report, according to the news agency Reuters.

“Unsuccessful – the fighting continues,” the General Staff said.

Lyman, located in the northern part of the Donetsk region, is an important transport hub due to its railway.

Governor of Luhansk Oblast Serhi Haidai says Russia is firing all over the region.

“They won’t get through our defenses,” Haidai said according to Reuters.

According to Haidai, the evacuation of civilians continues despite the difficult situation.

A screenshot of a video shared by the National Guard of Ukraine allegedly shows an attack on a Russian military convoy near Izjum.

Donbasin attacks have been reported outside, at least in Zaporizhia and south of the city of Dnipro, Reuters reports.

The second largest city in Ukraine, Kharkov in northeastern Ukraine, was also subjected to artillery fire on Saturday. At least one person was killed and five were injured in the fire, according to AFP news agency.

Russia was already bombing the city the night between Friday and Saturday. According to data released by the Ukrainian government, the attacks would have hit civilian targets in the city, including apartment buildings and a medical institute.

People are protected from attack by metro stations in Kharkov on Saturday.

Ukraine also said on Saturday it had recaptured the village of Ruska Lozova north of Kharkov. The village has been in the hands of Russian forces for two months, AFP says.

Hundreds of civilians were evacuated from the area.

“Two months of terrible fear. There is no other, terrible and relentless fear, ”the 28-year-old evacuated from the village Natalia told AFP after arriving in Kharkov.

On Saturday, Ukraine said Russia had strengthened its forces in the Izjum region. Battles have also taken place on the outskirts of the town of Rubižne.

Russia Meanwhile, it says it hit 389 Ukrainian destinations during the night on Saturday, Reuters reports. According to Russia, these include 35 checkpoints, 15 stockpiles of weapons and ammunition, and several locations with Ukrainian troops and equipment.

Russia also says its air defense blocked a Ukrainian plane from entering the Bryansk region of Russia. On Saturday, artillery fire hit an oil terminal and a residential area in Bryansk.

Britannian the Ministry of Defense says On Twitterthat Russian troops continue to face challenges in Ukraine.

According to the ministry, Russia has had to reunite and redeploy its weakened forces in northeastern Ukraine. Many of these troops are suspected of suffering from a weakened will to fight.

According to the intelligence report, Russia is working to remedy the situation by concentrating its forces, shortening service contacts and simplifying chains of command.

“The lack of unit-level expertise and inconsistent air support have meant that Russia is unable to make full use of its combat power despite improvements,” the ministry said.