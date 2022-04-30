Mercedes-Benz announced a further recall on its vehicles, again to prevent the possibility of fires. The problem is related to the coolant pump, which can suffer a loss. If coolant enters the electrical switching valve, overheating can occur due to the resulting electrochemical reaction. Such vehicles can catch fire or have reduced braking performance.

The recall campaign involved some vehicles Vito, and in general the diesel range of the V-Class: with these cars, to be added to other cars previously recalled, it led Mercedes to send a notice for almost one million units. In the past the Stuttgart brand, for the same problem, had recalled 850,000 C-Class, E-Class, G-Class and S-Class, as well as the CLS, GLC, GLE and GLS vehicles. The cars featured in this recall were produced between January 2017 and October 2021, and are equipped with diesel engines, namely the four-cylinder OM654 and the six-cylinder OM656.

According to Car-recalls.eu on an announcement published by the German KBA, the recall for Vito or V-Class affects vehicles manufactured between January 16, 2019 and November 13, 2021, for a total of 131,681 specimens. Cars need to receive a software update and electric switching valve replacement to address this issue. This is about an hour’s repair.

Some Mercedes-Benz V-Class Marco Polo models, produced between 29 January 2019 and 14 May 2021, had already been recalled last January due to an increased risk of fire caused by the disassembly or assembly of the backup battery, action which could cause damage to the wiring. While at the end of 2021 some models had been recalled, produced during the summer of the same year, due to a defect in the installation of the side airbags.