FSB: Primorye resident arrested for passing data on vulnerable areas to GUR of Ukraine

A resident of Primorsky Krai has been arrested on charges of passing data on vulnerable areas on the railway to the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of Ukraine, the regional border department of the FSB reported. This is reported by RIA News.

As noted by FSB officers, the illegal activity of a resident of the region involved in treason was stopped. The Russian citizen transmitted information to the Ukrainian side about vulnerable spots and methods of disabling railway transport facilities.

A criminal case has been opened against the man under the article “High Treason” and he faces 20 years in prison. The accused is in custody.

Earlier, a court in Khabarovsk Krai sentenced a local resident to 9.5 years in prison for treason. In 2023, the convicted man contacted a representative of Ukrainian intelligence to pass on data about military facilities. Ukraine could have used this information to commit sabotage, terrorist attacks, or strikes on areas of loading, storage, and routes of military equipment.