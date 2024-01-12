Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The organizing committee of the UAE Fitness Championship revealed the details of the second edition, “Fujairah 2024”, which is organized by the Body Building and Fitness Federation, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, and will be held on January 21 and 22, with the participation of 180 male and female players from 44 countries.

This came during a press conference held by the organizing committee at the Federation’s headquarters in Dubai, and attended by Ahmed bin Dhabi Al Falasi, Chairman of the Organizing Committee and Chairman of the Federation’s Fitness Committee, Ahmed Abdullah Al Ali, Tournament Director, and Abdullah Al-Kiswani, Technical Coordinator of the Tournament and General Manager of Genjak Company. Muhammad Ali Al-Omda, director of referees, and a number of personalities.

Al Falasi revealed the participation of 180 male and female players from 44 countries, most notably the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Britain, America, Brazil, Spain, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Canada, Iraq, Mexico, France, Syria, Morocco, Canada, the Philippines, Australia and New Zealand.

Ahmed bin Dhabwi appreciated the support and sponsorship of His Highness the Crown Prince of Fujairah, in organizing the second edition of the championship, stressing that holding the championship in Fujairah represents a qualitative addition to the sport of fitness, due to the distinguished infrastructure that the emirate enjoys, supports sports tourism in the Emirates and Fujairah, and enhances the concepts of sports sustainability. praising the guidance and support of Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, President of the Body Building and Fitness Federation.

He pointed out that holding the tournament has many goals and benefits, the most important of which is spreading the culture of physical fitness and making it an ideal way of life, and also supporting national teams to participate in international tournaments.

Ahmed Al Ali, tournament director, said that the organizing committee approved tournament prizes amounting to 265,000 dirhams for the first winners in the nine tournament categories, and the tournament witnesses the participation of a large number of distinguished players, especially in the women’s professional category, most notably New Zealander Jamie Simond, Brazilian Tassia Dada, and British Ivy. Hollis: In the men’s professional category, Serbian Luka Djokic, holder of the first edition’s title, the Brazilian Kalian Souza, and the Italian Enrico Zenoni, participate. In the women’s advanced category, the Egyptian Hana Mansi, the Irishman Rachel Reedy, and the Briton Nikita Lord participate, and at the level of male and female players in the advanced youth category, the Emirati Badr participates. Al-Nouri, the Egyptian Asem Effat, and the Saudi Raad Al-Sharhani. In the women’s amateur, the Emirati Aisha Al-Saadi, the Lebanese Sarah Fakhri, and the Egyptian Soha Saeed participate. In the men’s amateur category, the Emiratis Rashid Al Ali, Ibrahim Al-Shamsi, and Salem Al-Shaer participate, and in the Masters category over 40 years, the Kuwaiti Mahdi Al-Aoun. The Syrian Mahmoud Nasser, and the Jordanian Al-Baraa Al-Kilani.