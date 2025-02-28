Arran, an independence youth organization, publishes a video in which they release paint against one of the federative buildings located in Madrid

New vandalism of the youth of the CUP. Arran has attacked at dawn from Thursday to Friday one of the secondary headquarters of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) in Madrid, specifically the one located on Mateo Inurria Street.

prou lite masclist violence! ASSENYALEM LA @RFEF com a institution that perpetua and whitish the masclist violence dns soccer, incarnant the Masclisme Més Ranci. Neither football nor Enloc, fights the Masclisme Arreu. Fem the war against l’oradi! pic.twitter.com/e9qg565w4m – Arran (@Arran_Jovent) February 28, 2025

The Catalan independence organization has published a video of the action and the following text on its social network account and the following text: «Enough of covering up sexist violence! We point to the RFEF as an institution that perpetuates and whites the macho violence in football, embodying the most rancid machismo. Neither in football nor anywhere, we fight machismo everywhere. Let’s make the war against hatred ».

In the images the vandalization of the building – painting on walls and in the metallic closure, as well as stickering of stickers with the arran logo – and Rafa Mir, Dani Alves, Luis Rubiales, Hugo Mallo and Raúl Asencio, characters from the world of football immersed in different judicial processes, are also appreciated. “This is only the tip of the iceberg of the constructed idea of ​​being a good alpha male and all the macho violence that is required from here,” reads during video broadcast.

In November last year, the ‘puppies’ of the Cup shared another video, in this case showing the attack on the house of Gerard Piqué in Cerdanya, the second home of the former soccer player, where they made painted with the motto: “Outside pijos.” Then they justified their vandalism to denounce “real estate speculation and high rental prices in the Pyrenees.”