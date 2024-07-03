Nintendo has just thrown a huge lawsuit at Ryan Dalya guy who ran a store called Modded Hardware where, indeed, Switches were modded or sold with their respective chip, as if we were talking about the PS2 era.

The lawsuit that fell on Ryan Daly has the following history. The first thing was that Nintendo He asked this individual to leave his business, which received consoles and sent them back modded and with games installed.

This started in March and according to the gentleman Ryan Daly He was going to stop doing it, but it seems that he was going to get another lawyer so that he could continue with what seems to be a very profitable business, at least for him.

The seriousness of the matter was not limited to modding the consoles, which could be something debatable and even winnable in a lawsuit, the bigger problem was distributing software illegally.

It is worth noting that the Japanese company is seeking financial compensation for this situation and is likely to win. The lawsuit even proposes that Nintendo You should receive any modded consoles you have.

Nintendo also goes after a software distributor on Reddit

Nintendo It goes against a redditer who had created a forum on this social network that brought together almost 120 thousand users who had access to software illegally.

This distribution was really high-quality, even giving instructions on how to download and install the games. They almost offered a manual so that those interested could benefit from this practice.

Nintendo He says that the person who started this movement on Reddit fueled several online piracy stores and helped push software that changed the Switch so it could run illegal software.

It seems that Nintendo will win another lawsuit, but it still faces a vulnerability problem in its software and hardware. Follow the discussion through our Discord and don’t miss this and other news in Google news.

