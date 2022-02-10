Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

divide

Former Chancellor: Gerhard Schröder. © IMAGO / IPON

Former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder has been heavily criticized for his position in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has now apparently sought contact.

Munich/Berlin – The attack on the former chancellor was obvious. “Mr Schröder is a citizen of Germany who works for a Russian company. In fact, he works for the Russian government.” That’s what Dmytro Kuleba, the Foreign Minister of Ukraine, said recently about Gerhard Schröder (SPD), the former Federal Chancellor (1998 to 2005).

Ukraine crisis with Russia: Former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder (SPD) is under criticism

Schröder is now Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Baltic Sea pipeline operator Nord Stream AG and the gas group Rosneft. Both are Russian state companies – another post in the gas industry could follow. Most recently, he accused Ukraine of “saber rattling” in the conflict with its huge neighbor, although the traffic light federal government made up of SPD, Greens and FDP* has named Russia as the aggressor.

SPD General Secretary Kevin Kühnert therefore sharply criticized. “He’s blurring the line between doing business and being heard as a veteran ex-government minister. That’s not only wrong, it’s even sad,” said Kühnert daily mirror.

So far, the traffic light coalition has always emphasized that ex-Prime Minister Schröder no longer has any influence on foreign policy. Nevertheless, there are suspicious views of how the SPD is dealing with Schröder. And: There was apparently a meeting between Schröder and a confidant of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) on the Russia issue.

Ukraine crisis with Russia: Scholz federal government contacted former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder (SPD)

Again daily mirror reports, Schröder met with the Russia Representative and Parliamentary State Secretary Johann Saathoff (SPD) on January 5. The topic of the conversation was the “Future of German-Russian relations and the situation of civil society in Russia”. This resulted in a “query among the departments”.

In the video: Ukraine-Russia crisis – Moscow intensifies threats

The CDU member of the Bundestag Matthias Hauer is now calling for clarification. “While Klingbeil played it down by saying that Schröder no longer had an office in the SPD, Schröder is still very much in touch with the Scholz government on Russia-related issues,” the 44-year-old told the Berlin daily. The Ukraine crisis* is the focus. And also Schröder’s role in this. (pm) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA