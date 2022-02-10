Accidents Minibus carrying schoolchildren in a crash in Ylihärmä, Southern Ostrobothnia, two injured in hospital

There were four schoolchildren and a driver on the bus, and there were two people in the car.

School children a minibus and a car collided in Ylihärmä in Southern Ostrobothnia on Thursday. The accident happened at half past four in the afternoon on Kankaantie.

“The minibus and the car partially collided. There were four schoolchildren and a driver on the bus, and there were two people in the car, ”said the fire chief of the Southern Ostrobothnia Rescue Department. Maria Antila To STT.

Paramedics after inspections at the scene of the accident, two people were taken to Seinäjoki Hospital for examination.

The driver of the car and the passenger on board were taken to the investigations. Driving on the road section was normally wintery.