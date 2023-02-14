There Russia is amassing planes near the Ukrainian border. is thealert launched byintelligence Western, as reported by the Financial Times, citing two informed sources. «Western capitals have warned of a possible Russian air assault on Ukraine, with information from intelligence which indicate that Moscow is preparing to launch its jets and helicopters into war», wrote the masthead, on the day in which in Brussels, NATO hosted a new meeting of the Contact Group for Ukraine, where 54 countries were represented. From there, at the end of the meeting, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin did not confirm the information: “As for whether or not Russia is massing its planes for a massive airstrike, we don’t see it at the moment,” he said at a press conference, after a source from the Financial Times during the meeting he had been “very clear that we have a short amount of time to help the Ukrainians prepare for an offensive and that they have rather specific needs”.

News on sending jets there is none. Defense Minister of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, went to Brussels to put pressure again in this sense, after the pressing of Volodymyr Zelensky last week in the EU: when asked what military aid his country is looking for, he showed the image of a warplane.



But Austin was clear: “I have no announcements to make today about planes,” he said after chairing the Contact Group meeting. Ukraine’s allies, however, have promised more weapons and ammunition. “It’s about delivering all the capabilities we promised. It is about integrating these systems», Austin said, adding that Kiev could also launch its own offensive in the spring.

The secretary general of NATO Jens Stoltenberg said it earlier in the day: “We see no signs that President Putin is preparing for peace. What we see is the opposite. It is preparing for new offensives and new attacks. So it is all the more important that NATO allies and partners provide more support to Ukraine.” And he had already anticipated that “the question of planes is not the most urgent issue now, but it is an ongoing discussion”, underlining that “the type of support we are providing to Ukraine has changed and evolved over time and will continue to change and evolve as this war unfolds.”

Putin sends a nuclear bomber near Alaska while NATO plans to send more weapons to Kiev





Another warning comes fromintelligence from the Norway: Russia has begun deploying ships with tactical nuclear weapons in the Baltic Sea for the first time in 30 years, he said in his annual report quoted by Politico. Norwegian 007 notes that “the key part of the nuclear potential is found in the submarines and surface ships of the Northern Fleet” and that warships of the Northern Fleet regularly went to sea with nuclear weapons during the Cold War era , but this is the first time that the modern Russian Federation has done the same.

The “carnage” of Russian vehicles of the 59th Autonomous Motorized Brigade of Kiev near Donetsk





The reports he adds that while Russia will maintain, modernize and develop its nuclear arsenal, no significant changes are expected in Russia’s nuclear doctrine in the coming years. All this while it emerged that on Monday two Dutch F-35 fighter jets were scrambled to identify and intercept 3 Russian fighter jets flying near Poland’s border with the Kaliningrad exclave. «After identification, it was found that there were three aircraft: a Russian IL-20M Coot-A escorted by two SU-27 Flankers. The Dutch F-35s escorted the remote training,” the Dutch Defense Ministry said.

A Russian T-72B tank passes over anti-tank mines, two soldiers flee from the cloud of flames and smoke





On the field meanwhile the fierce battle for Bakhmut continues, in Donbass. L’intelligence the British announced that in the last three days the forces of the Wagner group have made small advances and gained ground in the northern suburbs of the disputed city, but that “the organized Ukrainian defense continues in the area”. The head of the Wagner group on Telegram he stated that «Bakhmut will not be taken tomorrow, because there is strong resistance», «there will be no celebrations soon». “Even if Bakhmut fell” into Russian hands, this “would not have a strategic impact” on the conflict in Ukraine, is the opinion of the United States, expressed by National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, who nonetheless spoke of “progress incremental” by the Russians.

