Overflow love. The soccer player Rodrigo Cuba shone on Valentine’s Day and brought a huge bouquet of flowers to her conceited Mia to celebrate this special date with her.

Quite a romantic. Rodrigo Cuba He was no stranger to surprises on Valentine’s Day and had a tender encounter with his daughter Mía, the fruit of his past relationship with Melissa Paredes. Through his official Instagram account, the Sport Boys player shared a moving image with his little girl, whom he surprised on this special date with a large bouquet of flowers. However, that was not all, as he also gave her a balloon according to the occasion with the sentence “Happy Valentine’s Day”.

On the other hand, he added a brief dedication to the girl who brightens all his days. “Happy Valentine’s, my princess, I love you so much”, wrote the athlete in one of his stories. It should be noted that the player always uses the different platforms he has to show off all the love and admiration he feels for his conceited. Thus he demonstrated it again on the morning of February 14.