Kiev announces the goal of organizing a peace summit on the occasion of the first anniversary of the war, with the United Nations as the headquarters and the UN secretary Guterres hopefully acting as mediator. Because “every war ends with diplomacy,” explained Minister Kuleba. Meanwhile, bombs continue to fall and even Christmas has not given us any respite: at least 40 Russian attacks on Sunday hit the country despite Putin saying on December 25 that he was ready to negotiate with all the parties involved in the conflict. The war then returned to encroach on Russia, where three soldiers died in the attack of a Ukrainian drone on the military airport of Engels. The drone, according to the unique Russian version, would have been shot down and the victims caused by falling fragments.

