Kiev announces the goal of organizing a peace summit on the occasion of the first anniversary of the war, with the United Nations as the headquarters and the UN secretary Guterres hopefully acting as mediator. Because “every war ends with diplomacy,” explained Minister Kuleba. Meanwhile, bombs continue to fall and even Christmas has not given us any respite: at least 40 Russian attacks on Sunday hit the country despite Putin saying on December 25 that he was ready to negotiate with all the parties involved in the conflict. The war then returned to encroach on Russia, where three soldiers died in the attack of a Ukrainian drone on the military airport of Engels. The drone, according to the unique Russian version, would have been shot down and the victims caused by falling fragments.
Blinken: Putin targets children, the elderly and sick people
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned Moscow’s attacks on strategic infrastructure for Ukrainian civilians as “barbaric”. “Russia has bombed more than a third of Ukraine’s energy system, plunging millions of people into cold and darkness as temperatures become increasingly frigid. Heating, water, electricity for children, the elderly and sick people: these are Vladimir Putin’s new goals,” Blinken wrote on Twitter.
Kremlin: Russia has never followed conditions dictated by others
Russia «has never followed the conditions set by others. Just our common sense.” So Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the proposal of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to the state news agency Ria Novosti. The latter, in an interview with the Associated Press, declared that he aims to obtain a peace summit by the end of February, preferably at the United Nations and with the UN secretary general Antonio Guterres as a possible mediator, more or less around the time of the anniversary of the start of the war by Russia.
