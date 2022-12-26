Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), ordered the arrest of influencers Oswaldo Eustáquio and Bismark Fugazza, from the channel Hypocrites, on Youtube. Digital content producers participate in demonstrations installed in Brasília (DF), in front of the Army HQ, against the election result. The case is under secrecy in the Supreme Court.

Journalist Oswaldo Eustáquio was already arrested by the PF (Federal Police) in June 2022 for allegedly participating in the organization of demonstrations with agendas considered undemocratic. The influencer was mentioned in an inquiry into the financing and organization of acts with claims such as the closing of the STF and the National Congress.

Protesters have been camped in the Urban Military Sector since 1 November.

Eustáquio participates in speeches at the acts and sought to convene a “march for freedom” on Evangelical Day, November 30. He was also present at the events in front of the hotel where the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), is hosted in Brasilia.

Oswaldo Eustáquio’s defense told the Power360 not being aware of the location of the journalist and classified the arrest warrant as “illegal”🇧🇷 On social networks, the influencer commented on the determination: “I will fight for my homeland from anywhere. Even if it’s from prison along with the chief Sererê🇧🇷

On December 22, Eustáquio published a video on social networks on board a plane, alongside another member of the channel, Paulo Souza, stating that he would file a complaint against Minister Alexandre de Moraes at the Inter-American Court of Human Rights.

🇧🇷We are going to the most important mission of our life”, says the influencer in the recording. 🇧🇷We will contribute with a ‘grain’ of sand for the victory. I trust the captain”, declares Eustaquio. The influencer’s defense confirmed that the statement was presented to the Court.

In December, violent acts began in Brasília (DF) amid demonstrations against the result of the presidential elections. On Saturday (Dec. 24), businessman George Washington de Oliveira Sousa, 54, was arrested for setting up a bomb in an access area to the Federal Capital’s International Airport.

In a statement to the Civil Police of the Federal District, he said that his plan was “start the chaos” which would lead to “decree of the state of siege in the country🇧🇷

VIOLENT ACTS IN BRASÍLIA

On December 12, radical Bolsonarists tried to invade the headquarters of the PF (Federal Police) in Brasília and destroyed cars and buses against Moraes’ decision to decree the temporary arrest of Xavante chief José Acácio Serere Xavante, 42 years old, who also participated in the demonstrations against the election result.

The future Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino (PSB-MA), said on Monday that the elected government must “anticipate certain acts yet “in the early hours” January 1, 2023, when President-elect Lula will take office, to avoid a “situation of instability🇧🇷

For Dino, the protesters’ camps in front of Army barracks are “terrorist incubators”. The elected senator and former governor of Maranhão demanded that authorities act against “political crimes” and said he expected the demonstrations in front of the barracks to be dismantled later this week.