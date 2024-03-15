Russia is increasingly looking for foreign mercenaries for the war in Ukraine. Kiev turns the spotlight on Moscow's strategy, which is committed to recruiting an ever-increasing number of fighters from other countries, in particular from nations “in difficult economic situations”. The picture is outlined by Petro Yatsenko, spokesperson for the body that monitors the treatment of prisoners of war.

If Ukraine is struggling with a shortage of weapons and ammunition, apparently Russia too must resort to 'plan B' to reintegrate the armed forces without affecting previously protected sections of the population.

Where do the mercenaries come from?

Moscow, as Newsweek recalls, has been accused of having enlisted soldiers from Nepal, Cuba, India and Somalia in the more than 2 years of conflict. Immediately after the invasion ordered by Vladimir Putin in February 2022, the international media highlighted the intense activity on social media with which Moscow – through official and unofficial channels – sought to recruit fighters.

In the initial stages of the war, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu 'celebrated' the use of 16,000 mercenaries, volunteers from the Middle East. Now, according to Kiev, we are witnessing a new acceleration. “We see that Russia has intensified efforts to send citizens of countries with economic problems to the front,” Yatsenko told the Kyiv Independent. The Russian strategy could be linked to a “reduction of resources for mobilization”.

We must also take into account that Putin, dealing with the 'formality' of the presidential elections, may prefer solutions that do not affect the mood of public opinion. In this framework, the simplest strategy is represented by the hiring of mercenaries, often used as cannon fodder. Kiev, according to information released by Yatsenko, even captured 1000 foreign soldiers in a single operation.

Russia, the numbers of losses

According to figures released by the Ukrainian military apparatus, Russia has lost 428,420 soldiers since the start of the war on February 24, 2022. the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This number includes 580 casualties Russian forces suffered in the last 24 hours.

According to the report, Russia also lost 6,758 tanks, 12,949 armored combat vehicles, 13,993 fuel vehicles and tanks, 10,580 artillery systems, 1,017 multiple launch rocket systems, 717 air defense systems, 347 aircraft, 325 helicopters , 8,254 drones, 26 boats and a submarine.