Senator Karasin criticized Ukrainian Plan B in the absence of US assistance

Plan B of Ukraine in case of termination of assistance from the United States will not help the country in the conflict with Russia, Federation Council Senator Grigory Karasin said in a conversation with Lenta.ru. He noted that the situation is becoming more and more difficult for Kyiv, and new plans and reasoning are unlikely to change this.

“Knowing the entrepreneurial spirit of Kyiv, we can assume that there are not only plans A and B, but also C and D, and so on. But this doesn't solve much. The situation in Ukraine is difficult, it is deteriorating in all directions,” the politician concluded.

Earlier, Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergei Marchenko said that Kyiv has a plan B in the event of a lack of US assistance. This is an appeal to the G7 countries with a request to increase the amount of support provided in order to compensate for the corresponding deficit from the States.

On March 12, it became known that the United States would transfer $300 million in military aid to Ukraine. In turn, National Security Adviser to the US President Jake Sullivan said that this tranche will not be enough to meet the needs of Ukraine.