The Russian Emergencies Ministry announced today, Saturday, the arrival of the first Russian rescue team, consisting of 50 individuals, to Libya, where it headed to the stricken city of Derna. The Russian RT Arabic channel quoted the ministry as saying that the rescue team is equipped with all the necessary tools for search and rescue operations, including watercraft, diving equipment, and trained dogs.

Earlier, the Ministry of Emergencies, under the direction of Russian President Vladimir Putin, sent a number of planes loaded with medical equipment, tents, and other humanitarian aid to relieve those affected by the “Daniel” storm that struck the city of Derna in eastern Libya.