Television | The international production company finally promised to pay its million-dollar debt to Lapland’s entrepreneurs

The production company has announced that it will pay back the debts that have been hanging for half a year. Local entrepreneurs are cautiously optimistic.

Production company Turbine Studios has announced that it plans to pay Constellation-unpaid expenses for Finnish companies arising from filming the series.

The production company approached the creditors by email the night before Saturday.

The large-scale production commissioned for the Apple TV+ streaming service was shot in Ivalo and Inari in January–February 2023. HS reported in August, that the local entrepreneurs had not received all the payments for the services used by the film crew. There were unpaid invoices for more than a million euros.

Turbine Studios has communicated to entrepreneurs that it will start paying its debts from the beginning of next week.

The entrepreneur of Aurora Estate, which provided catering services to the film crew Heidi Seikkula is translated as “cautiously optimistic”.

“Only when the money is in the account do you really dare to sigh with relief. There has been so much rowing and felting here in six months,” says Seikkula.

He believes that the mass power of social media has played a big role in the progress of the matter. He says that entrepreneurs have received enormous support, especially on the Tiktok side. “We are really grateful for that.”

Pressure from social media has been directed at Turbine Studios and the series’ subscriber, the Apple TV+ streaming service, whose publications have included Finnish flags and demands for payment of debts. Seikkula says that many people have said that they have stopped subscribing to the streaming service.

Constellation series the Finnish company Film Service Finland, which arranged production services for the filming, ran into financial problems due to unpaid receivables.

Producer Jupe Louhelainen says that Turbine Studios has also approached them by email.

“The process has been long. A lot has been done for this matter, and I hope that this matter will be clarified now. Since this has been going on for so long, the trust is at such a level that I believe in this only when some action starts to be seen,” says Louhelainen.

CONSTELLATION in terms of total budget, is the largest AV production that has ever been filmed in Finland. It stars a Swedish actor Noomi Rapaceand the author of the series is, among others From Game of Thrones a familiar director Michelle MacLaren.

The budget for the Finnish shares was around six million euros. Turbine Studios reserved 1.7 million euros for local services in Lapland.

According to HS’s information, this budget would have been exceeded by around one million euros, the part that was left unpaid to local companies.

Creditors include a dozen companies that have offered the film crew accommodation, restaurant services and AV technology. The largest open single amount is 300,000 euros.