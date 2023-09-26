The Russian Ministry of Defense released this Tuesday images of the commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet during a meeting, disproving Ukraine’s claim that the admiral was killed last week in a bombing raid in Crimea.

In the images Admiral Viktor Sokolov appears dressed in a military uniform during a videoconference meeting chaired by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

A statement that does not mention the soldier by name indicated that the meeting took place this Tuesday.

The Kremlin declined questions about the commander on Tuesday and referred questions to the Ministry of Defense, shortly before the publication of the statement.

(Also read: Colombian journalist who cried out for help to treat strange cancer in the US dies.)

⚡️ Russia shows alleged footage of Black Sea Fleet commander previously reported killed. Russia’s Defense Ministry published a video on Sept. 26 of a meeting between military leadership with Admiral Viktor Sokolov, previously reported by Ukraine as killed, joining the meeting… pic.twitter.com/3jUQcWYqgh — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) September 26, 2023

Ukraine bombed the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol with missiles on Friday, on the annexed Crimean peninsula.

On the day of the bombing, Russia initially reported that the attack left one dead and later corrected itself and said that one soldier was missing.

(Also: The Chinese spy who would have infiltrated the bowels of power in the United Kingdom)

But the Ukrainian army claimed on Monday that a total of 34 Russian servicemen were killed in the attack. Among the dead, kyiv said, would be the commander of the Black Sea Fleet, Admiral Viktor Sokolov.

In addition, 105 “occupants” were injured in the attack on this historic building in the port of Sevastopol.

According to the newspaper La Razón, Sokolov was vice commander of the Northern Fleet between 2013 and 2020. He was also commander of the Primorye Flotilla of the All Arms Forces of the Russian Pacific Fleet between 2006 and 2012.

🇷🇺🇺🇦 | UKRAINE-RUSSIAN WAR: In the missile attack on the fleet headquarters, the commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, Admiral Viktor Sokolov, was killed, along with 34 other officers. 105 more were injured. The building is not suitable for restoration, according to the… pic.twitter.com/XECXx0oabr — Alerta News 24 (@AlertaNews24) September 25, 2023

The bombing of the Russian fleet headquarters in the Black Sea was a severe blow to Moscow. after recently suffering several attacks against the port of Sevastopol.

(Keep reading: Who was Matteo Messina, the last Cosa Nostra boss who died in Italy?)

The Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014, is a key logistical position for the Russian offensive in Ukraine. And Ukraine has in recent weeks intensified its operations against the Russian forces that control Crimea, with attacks that have used naval and aerial drones and missiles that have managed to destroy defense systems and cause damage to Russian military ships and submarines.

According to the note from the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces, in fact, “the headquarters (of the Russian Fleet) cannot be repaired.”

*With AFP and EFE