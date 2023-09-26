There is mourning in English football after the sudden death of the wife of Derby County goalkeeper Josh Vickers of the third division of England. Laura lost her life after fighting a long battle against cancer.

It may be of interest to you: Scandal: Manchester United makes drastic decision with Jadon Sancho

My wife lost her long battle with cancer.

This was confirmed by the 27-year-old goalkeeper through his social networks, where he He wrote a heartfelt and heartbreaking letter to his wife Laura.the woman he married just three months ago.

“I’ve written and rewritten this so many times and I still can’t find the right words to say and I don’t know if I ever will. On Tuesday night, my wife lost her long battle with cancer…” Vickers began.

We tell you: Lionel Messi reveals heartbreaking news about his dog Hulk: where is he?

Laura is the strongest, bravest and most loving person I have ever met. See also Chelsea went over Tottenham and fight for the title

The footballer told the tragic death and how the happiness of the wedding turned into sadness after losing one of her most loved ones. Besides, He described Laura as a brave woman and of great vitality despite his illness.

“Laura is the strongest, bravest and most loving person I have ever met. Despite everything she was going through, she continued to smile, never letting anything get in the way of having a good time and creating a lifetime of memories.” , he indicated.

Also: ‘The goal singer’ looked bad in the broadcast of Junior vs Tolima: serious mistake

He added: “I will cherish every moment we spent together, from the first time we met to the moment you left peacefully. I know that you will be protecting me and will continue to inspire me every day“.

Derby County’s goalkeeper He showed all his love to Laura with a phrase and the image of their wedding, which moved thousands of people in England: “I love you always and forever.”

Read here: James Rodríguez: shocking information about his salary in Sao Paulo; this is how they pay him his salary

On the other hand, Josh Vickers thanked the club, his friends and his family for the support he has received in these difficult days that mourn his life and that of his loved ones.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me and both families at this incredibly difficult time. Truly lucky to have the most incredible family and friends!” concluded the English goalkeeper.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO