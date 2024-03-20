Russia, Putin puts his hand to the “magic circle”. Those against the war in Ukraine are saying goodbye

The reconfirmation at Kremlin of Vladimir Putin until the 2030 change everything. The Tsar, who was already very strong before the vote, now really has his hands free after the 88% of the votes obtained and is thinking of a substantial reshuffle Of government. They are the ones at risk the most three figures thick. Putin – according to what the National Daily reports – seems determined to give a good one sponge blow to his government, cutting off those who have it disappointedwho doesn't approve the special military operation in Ukraine (i.e. the war) and those who hope that their time has finally come. Starting from the latter, that middle-aged generation that corridors of power he has hoped for years that the old war, that is, the president and his magic circle, would go away.

The prime minister, Mikhail, is also at risk Mishustinthe Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov and the Minister of Defense, Sergei Shoigu. It must be said that, in some cases, such as that of the head of diplomacy – continues Qn – a replacement would occur taken as a gift. Time ago Lavrov had manifested the will to go in pension and, beyond the official declarations, he would have gladly done without both the war in Ukraine and the presenteeism of his spokesperson, Maria Zacharova.