New Lion.- The authorities of Nuevo León This Tuesday, March 19, they launched a search tab To try to to locate to one 16 year old teenager that He disappeared last February 25.

Is about Debanhi Jael Chihuahua Candle.

She was last seen in the New Dawn colonyin the city of Apodaca, Nuevo Leónas read in the file of the Nuevo León Prosecutor's Office and of the Local Search Commission.

It is detailed that Debanhi Jael He has a white complexion, straight dark brown hair, light brown eyes, a medium nose and mouth, is 1.60 meters tall, has a slim build, has moles on his face and wears magnifying glasses.

At the time of disappearHe was wearing black pants, a red sweatshirt, white socks and sandals, it is specified.

If anyone knows any information about his whereaboutsPlease dial the phone 81 20 20 44 11of the Specialized Immediate Search Group, or to the 81 19 90 38 73 I 81 20 33 26 56 of the Nuevo León Search Commission.

Intense search

Relatives began a campaign in social networksand they have also already asked for support from the corresponding authorities to find the whereabouts of Debanhi Jael as soon as possible, highlights El Heraldo de México.

Add that Debanhi Jael He is an athlete, belonging to the Ave Fénix Soccer School.

The municipality of Apodaca It is 17 kilometers from the capital Monterrey.

The search tab Debanhi Jael It began to go viral on platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Name

The disappearance of Debanhi Jael takes on special relevance in New Lion because his name is the same as that of Debanhi Susana Escobar Bazaldúayoung 18 year old studentwho He disappeared in strange circumstances and days later it was found lifeless in a place that had already been checked, all this in April 2022.

Although it was first stated that he had died accidentally, forensic authorities later said that it was murdered by suffocation due to suffocation.