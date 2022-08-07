The Russian armed forces announced that they managed to destroy an arsenal containing 45 thousand tons of ammunition supplied by NATO to the Ukrainian armed forces.
The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed, in a statement, that the Russian forces had destroyed these munitions in the Mykolaiv region, according to the Russian “RT Arab” channel.
“An arsenal near Voznesk was destroyed, where 45,000 tons of ammunition recently provided by NATO countries to the Ukrainian armed forces were stored,” the statement said.
In addition, the statement conveyed that the Russian army bombed three command posts, as the bombing targeted a battalion of the Ukrainian mechanized brigade near the village of Ocheretino, a battalion of the regional defense brigade near Berestka, as well as units and military equipment of the Ukrainian army, in 173 other regions.
