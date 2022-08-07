The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that so far 31 people had died and 284 were injured.

Islamic Jihad confirmed the death of the top military commander, Khaled Mansour, hit during an airstrike on Saturday night (6.Aug.2022). He is the 2nd leader of the group killed in the midst of Israeli attacks. O main leader, Tayseer Al Jabari, he died in the attack on Friday (5.Aug).



The Ministry of Health in Gaza said 31 people had died and 284 were injured. The information was disclosed by the Palestinian Information Center, in its profile on twitter.

The Israel Defense Forces reported on Mansour’s death on his Twitter profile. “This is Khaled Mansour. As commander of the Islamic Jihad’s Southern Gaza Division, he was responsible for dozens of terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers. Last night, he was shot and killed by Israeli Defense aircraft. We will continue to act against any threat.”, stated.

A ceasefire agreement is brokered by Egypt, according to the local newspaper. Al-Ahram, scheduled to start this Sunday (7.Aug). Islamic Jihad is one of the most influential military groups in Gaza, second only to Hamas, with the support of Iran, which has not kept out of the conflict so far.

In 2021, Hamas and Israel fought an 11-day conflict that killed 240 people, including 65 children. At the time, the stop fire it was also mediated by Egypt.