Ramzan Kadyrov, head of Russia’s northern Caucasus republic of Chechnya, appears at the New Horizons event May 18 in Russia. © ITAR-TASS/Sergei Fadeichev/Imago

Putin confidants admit “difficulties and mistakes” at the beginning of the war of aggression against Ukraine. But now everything is going “100 percent according to plan”.

MOSCOW – Shortly after the start of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, Western military experts already expressed the suspicion that the war was not going as planned by Vladimir Putin. Now even Putin confidants are talking about “difficulties and mistakes” at the beginning of the Ukraine conflict. But now everything is going better – and the fighting should continue “to the end”.

Ukraine War: Deputy Secretary of Russia’s Security Council admits trouble

Russia has acknowledged difficulties and mistakes in its war of aggression against Ukraine, but has announced that fighting will continue. “Despite all the difficulties, the military special operation will continue to the end,” Deputy Secretary of the National Security Council Rashid Nurgaliyev said on Wednesday. Despite the arms deliveries from the West to Ukraine, the operation is continuing. All “tasks – including demilitarization and denazification as well as the protection of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics – will be fully implemented,” said the former interior minister.

Deputy Secretary of the National Security Council Rashid Nurgaliyev in Moscow in November 2019. On Wednesday he admitted “difficulties” at the beginning of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine (archive image). © Mikhail Japaridze / ITAR-TASS / Imago

The Russian narrative of “denazification” has been harshly criticized internationally and described as grotesque by Kyiv and the West. Because the head of state in Ukraine is not only the democratically elected Jew Volodymyr Zelenskyj – the extreme right also plays only a marginal role in the rest of the political landscape in Ukraine today, as Anna Colin Lebedev from the University of Paris-Nanterre notes.

Ukraine war: Putin’s “bloodhound” speaks of “mistakes” at the beginning of the war

The head of the Russian republic of Chechnya in the North Caucasus, Ramzan Kadyrov – known as Putin’s “bloodhound” – has now commented on the difficulties in the Ukraine war. Kadyrov even spoke of “mistakes” at the start of the February 24 war against Ukraine. “In the beginning there were mistakes, there were some shortcomings, but now everything is going 100 percent according to plan,” the dictator in the Russian republic of Chechnya told a political forum on Wednesday. The tasks set by President Vladimir Putin would be fulfilled in full.

According to current military information, Russia is trying to gain the upper hand in the Donbass by using night attacks. According to a Pentagon official, Russia has indeed made small advances west of the city of Donetsk and around the cities of Izyum and Lyman. At the same time, apparently, Ukrainian troops again managed to kill Russian officers.

War in Ukraine: British intelligence sees problems with supplies and troop reinforcements

Intelligence information from the UK also seems to contradict Kadyrov’s statement that “everything is going 100% according to plan”. According to British findings, Moscow has significant problems with supplies and troop reinforcements in the war against Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense in London said on Wednesday that Russia would have to deploy many auxiliary troops to break down the Ukrainian resistance, including thousands of fighters from the autonomous republic of Chechnya.

These are probably Kadyrov’s troops, who say they are deployed in the eastern Ukrainian regions of Luhansk and Donetsk. The President of the Russian Republic of Chechnya said that around 200 other volunteers had reported to Ukraine. The Chechen fighters, who were also deployed in Syria, are notorious for their brutality. Human rights organizations repeatedly accused Kadyrov of human rights violations such as murder and torture. Faced with Western arms shipments, Ramzan Kadyrov told the political forum that Chancellor Olaf Scholz was “acting like a schizophrenic” and not like a “leader of the state”. (dpa/AFP/bm).