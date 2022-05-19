President’s Supporters Jair Bolsonaro (PL) shared this Wednesday (May 18, 2022) memes mocking the ex-president’s marriage Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) with the sociologist Rosângela Silva, to Janja. They were married this Wednesday, in a ceremony held in São Paulo.

With more than 16,000 tweets on the topic, the hashtag #CasamentoBandido was among the most commented topics on Twitter. Users of the social network asked if any minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) would participate in the wedding. The Court is one of the most frequent targets of President Jair Bolsonaro, Lula’s main rival in the electoral race.

Also on social media, personalities celebrated the wedding of Lula and Janja. This is the 3rd union of the former PT. He was married for 2 years to Maria de Lourdes da Silva, who died of hepatitis in 1971; and for 43 years with Marisa Letícia, who died in February 2017 from a stroke.

Here are some memes about the wedding published this Wednesday: