At D23, Disney’s weekend presentation, there were announcements related to more content from Marvel Studios, Pixar Studios, and Lucasfilm for FortniteHowever, it seems that there is more on the way and among the novelties will be The Simpsons.

The whistleblower who broke the news is known as Sam, and the information does not come directly from him, but rather he says that an anonymous source informed him about other developments on the way.

This person shared via @SamLeakss on Twitter that the collaboration of The Simpsons and Fortnite is in development and accompanied it with another comment. This one says ‘I received this via email from an anonymous source, who leaked the upcoming Fortnite x Disney Shop + Avatar collaboration’.

So whoever the original source was, they leaked some significant announcements from D23, which generated a lot of anticipation among players.

Fountain: Epic Games.

That’s the case with Alert: Doom, which is part of the wave of content for the Chapter 5 Season 4 Battle Royale. There were also announcements that Moff Gideon and IG-11, along with a Grogu Back Bling, The Mandalorianwill arrive to this video game on August 12, and soon The Incredibles will also be present.

Disney’s most important franchises will be in the Epic Games title and cannot be left aside The Simpsons.

RUMOR: FORTNITE X THE SIMPSONS IS IN DEVELOPMENT ‼️ I received this via Email from an anonymous source, who leaked the upcoming Fortnite x Disney Shop + Avatar Collaboration. pic.twitter.com/LoqSXobMNL — Sam (@SamLeakss) August 11, 2024

What Sam says also makes sense because the newest season of The Simpsons will be released directly on Disney+ in the United States. It is possible that the arrival of the so-called Yellow Family to Fortnite is related to this.

Fountain: Fox.

Obviously, we have to wait for official information from Epic Games or Disney itself or even Fox. This is a very important announcement that will catch the attention of fans of this animated series.

Apart from Fortnite and The Simpsons We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google News so as not to miss any.