Cali Sports beat Santa Fe 2-1 in the first leg of the women’s league final, played this Sunday in Palmaseca.

According to the criteria of

The match was very even, but the team from Cali had a minimal advantage ahead of the return match that will be played next Friday in Bogotá.

Karla’s goal

The match was marked by great goals, but one in particular caught the attention and it was the goal that tied the game 1-1, scored by Cardenal player Karla Torres.

Santa Fe recovered the ball in their own half and started a fast counterattack. The ball fell to Karla who faced up, took out her marker, left the goalkeeper in her wake, then ran out of angle and came up with a great play, eluding two rivals and the goalkeeper to score.

Santa Fe was unable to hold on to the tie and then Cali scored the second goal through Ingrid Guerra, the star of the match.

SPORTS

More sports news