Real Madrid, after a good debut in the Champions League with a 3-1 victory over Stuttgart, face Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabéu this Saturday, September 21, for the sixth matchday of LaLiga 2024-2025. The Merengues arrive motivated after that victory, with goals from Kylian Mbappé, Antonio Rüdiger and the young Endrick. Now, the team led by Carlo Ancelotti is looking to add points in LaLiga, where it is second with 11 points, four behind the leader, Barcelona.
Mbappé, in fine form with four goals in the last three games, will be key for Real Madrid to keep the pressure on their arch-rivals. Despite having a promising attack that includes Bellingham, Vinícius Jr. and Rodrygo, the team has not yet reached its best offensive form. Ancelotti continues to seek balance in the playing system, prioritizing defensive solidity while adjusting the pieces in attack.
For this match, the Italian coach could make rotations, considering the absences of Brahim Díaz, Eduardo Camavinga and David Alaba. Players such as Lucas Vázquez, Fran García and Endrick could have opportunities in the starting eleven. In front, Espanyol arrives at the Bernabéu in good form after two consecutive victories against Rayo Vallecano and Alavés, hoping to surprise in a stadium where they have not won since 1996.
Spain: Movistar Plus+
Mexico: Izzi Go
USA: Fubo, ESPN+
Argentina: DGo
