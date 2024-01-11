Maria Cirafici strangled by her mother with an electric cable: why the 74-year-old committed this sad gesture

It is a full confession, the one provided by Mrs. Sisinia Fanni to the deputy prosecutor Ennio Petrini and the deputy Daniela Randolo, regarding the murder of her daughter, the 43-year-old Maria Cirafici. The old woman provided her version of both the motive and the ways in which she took the life of her daughter.

It was around 8.30pm last night Tuesday 9 January when the Palermo emergency number received a chilling phone call.

On the other end of the phone was the lady Sisinia Fannia 74-year-old resident in a building in Via del Visone, who required someone's intervention because he had just taken his daughter's life by strangling her.

The police and medical rescuers rushed to the scene, and upon their entry into the apartment they actually the death of the woman's daughter was confirmed.

The victim's name was Maria Cirafici, she had 43 years old and for some time, after the end of her marriage, she had returned to live with her mother.

Transferred to the barracks, the 74-year-old would have confessed to the crime again. In the interrogation, released in front of the deputy prosecutor Ennio Petrini and the deputy prosecutor Daniela Randolo, Sisinia Fanni also spoke about her motive and of mode of the murder.

Because Sisinia Fanni killed her daughter Maria Cirafici

According to what her mother said, Maria had been suffering from one for a long time severe depression. A condition that weighed heavily on her at home and that had driven Mrs. Sisinia to desperation.

Despair which, which came to a head on Tuesday, led her to make such a dramatic gesture.

“I did it because I feared that when I died she would be alone and there would be no one to take care of her.“: the 74-year-old would have declared, who then explained to the investigators the ways in which she carried out the crime crime.

The lady said that her daughter he was sleeping on the couchwhen he took a electrical cable and wrapped it and tightened it around his neck.

The autopsy, ordered by the prosecutor's office, will clarify whether Fanni's statements are truthful or not. At the moment no hypothesis has been ruled out by investigators.

They could also be important testimonials of the relatives and neighbors of the two women.