Route through the Delika Canyon: an easy and impressive hike to soak up nature

In the world of hiking we often associate impressive landscapes with routes of great difficulty. Luckily, the terrain is becoming more accessible for hikers, which has made it easier to reach all types of destinations. Sometimes, it is natural accidents that create the trail for us, with routes that are easy to complete regardless of the environment. This is the case of the Delika Canyon, a route that will take us to the largest waterfall on the Iberian Peninsula: the Salto del Nervión.

It is a fall of more than 300 meters high and is part of a geographical complex declared as a Natural Monument. It is important that you carefully choose the time of year in which you want to visit this place, since throughout the summer months the Salto del Nervión is usually dry. Likewise, if you visit the area around this time, the beauty of the landscape will compensate for the lack of water. Winter is also a bad time to hike this trail, since it is impassable and dangerous at this time of year.

Delika Canyon

To get to Salto del Nervión you will have to follow an equally spectacular route, the Delika Canyon, and of little difficulty. The round trip can be done in about three hours, although it will probably take longer, since you will not be able to avoid stopping to contemplate the landscape. The slope is also low, no more than 300 meters.





The tour begins in a municipality of the same name, Delika. If you have time, we recommend that you visit it because of its great beauty. From there there is a track with a small slope that you must take. Soon you will see the Nervión River, which will accompany you along this path, remaining on the right. Shortly after, you will have to cross a small bridge, something you will have to do several times along this route. If the river is in abundant flow, we completely advise against crossing the bridges, as it can be dangerous.

Next, a crossroads will appear, where you must take the path to the right, leaving a watering hole behind you. Walk in the direction of the Zalborondo bridge, until you begin to leave the town of Delika. On your way out, you will pass under a viaduct. A fence will indicate the beginning of the forest track. Following this route, you will reach the first viewpoint, where you can see several waterfalls that flow into natural pools.

Continue towards the bottom of the Delika Canyon until you reach a crossroads, where you will have to turn left until you reach the Zalborondo bridge. Remember the path on the right, as you will use it for the way back. On this part of the trail, you may see cattle grazing.

Little by little the Delika canyon takes shape, embedded between the rocky walls of the Sierra de Gibijo, Monte Santiago and Sierra Salvada. After passing through beech forests you will reach a detour to the right that you must follow. Continue a few meters ahead to reach the river, a section that you can only take if there is hardly any water. If you see that it is running too fast, don’t continue. Continue for one kilometer and climb the route of the Salto del Nervión Canyon. As you pass you will see several streams descending the slope.

Continue in the same direction, where jets of water will also begin to flow. Finally, you will reach Salto del Nervión.

Amurrio, gate of Salto del Nervión

If you are going to visit the Delika Canyon, we recommend that you visit the Alava municipality of Amurrio, considered the gateway to the Salto del Nervión, in the Basque Country. This Alava municipality is a great reflection of Basque culture and its traditions. It is a charming town, surrounded by the Delika Canyon and the Nervión Falls. Amurrio is also famous for its wineries and distilleries. If you visit this town, we recommend these essential stops: