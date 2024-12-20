Route through the Delika Canyon: an easy and impressive hike to soak up nature

In the world of hiking we often associate impressive landscapes with routes of great difficulty. Luckily, the terrain is becoming more accessible for hikers, which has made it easier to reach all types of destinations. Sometimes, it is natural accidents that create the trail for us, with routes that are easy to complete regardless of the environment. This is the case of the Delika Canyon, a route that will take us to the largest waterfall on the Iberian Peninsula: the Salto del Nervión.
It is a fall of more than 300 meters high and is part of a geographical complex declared as a Natural Monument. It is important that you carefully choose the time of year in which you want to visit this place, since throughout the summer months the Salto del Nervión is usually dry. Likewise, if you visit the area around this time, the beauty of the landscape will compensate for the lack of water. Winter is also a bad time to hike this trail, since it is impassable and dangerous at this time of year.
Delika Canyon
To get to Salto del Nervión you will have to follow an equally spectacular route, the Delika Canyon, and of little difficulty. The round trip can be done in about three hours, although it will probably take longer, since you will not be able to avoid stopping to contemplate the landscape. The slope is also low, no more than 300 meters.
The tour begins in a municipality of the same name, Delika. If you have time, we recommend that you visit it because of its great beauty. From there there is a track with a small slope that you must take. Soon you will see the Nervión River, which will accompany you along this path, remaining on the right. Shortly after, you will have to cross a small bridge, something you will have to do several times along this route. If the river is in abundant flow, we completely advise against crossing the bridges, as it can be dangerous.
Next, a crossroads will appear, where you must take the path to the right, leaving a watering hole behind you. Walk in the direction of the Zalborondo bridge, until you begin to leave the town of Delika. On your way out, you will pass under a viaduct. A fence will indicate the beginning of the forest track. Following this route, you will reach the first viewpoint, where you can see several waterfalls that flow into natural pools.
Continue towards the bottom of the Delika Canyon until you reach a crossroads, where you will have to turn left until you reach the Zalborondo bridge. Remember the path on the right, as you will use it for the way back. On this part of the trail, you may see cattle grazing.
Little by little the Delika canyon takes shape, embedded between the rocky walls of the Sierra de Gibijo, Monte Santiago and Sierra Salvada. After passing through beech forests you will reach a detour to the right that you must follow. Continue a few meters ahead to reach the river, a section that you can only take if there is hardly any water. If you see that it is running too fast, don’t continue. Continue for one kilometer and climb the route of the Salto del Nervión Canyon. As you pass you will see several streams descending the slope.
Continue in the same direction, where jets of water will also begin to flow. Finally, you will reach Salto del Nervión.
Amurrio, gate of Salto del Nervión
If you are going to visit the Delika Canyon, we recommend that you visit the Alava municipality of Amurrio, considered the gateway to the Salto del Nervión, in the Basque Country. This Alava municipality is a great reflection of Basque culture and its traditions. It is a charming town, surrounded by the Delika Canyon and the Nervión Falls. Amurrio is also famous for its wineries and distilleries. If you visit this town, we recommend these essential stops:
- Church of Santa María: built in the 12th century, this religious building underwent a renovation in the 16th century, which makes it have the best of both artistic periods. Due to its beauty, it is one of the most important churches in Araba and Euskadi.
- Casa Torre Ugarte: it was built in 1718 and has now been converted into the House of Culture of Amurrio.
- Casas de Indianos: these colorful constructions were born thanks to the migration of Basques to Argentina, Uruguay, Cuba, Mexico or the United States in the 20th century. Those who returned built these striking houses, among which Villa Margarita, Villa Fe, Villa Tobalina, the Campo family Villa or the Isusi house and chapel stand out.
- Aresketamendi open-air museum: known as the interpretation center for renewable energies, it has an area of 22,000 square meters with exhibitions dedicated to children to explain inventions dedicated to the capture of renewable energies.
- Guk Sculpture: designed by the sculptor Ángel Camino, this monument is the pride of the Amurrians. Located in the Juan de Urrutia park, it was inaugurated in 2003. They give so much importance to this work that the award given to citizens for the promotion of the town has the shape of the sculpture.
- Hermitage of San Antón: in the heart of the municipality you will find this 16th century hermitage. It is, along with the Church of Santa María, one of the most important religious buildings in the area. The cover has a later addition from the 19th century.
- Hermitage of San Roque: further out, next to the trees, is this hermitage. It is an area with trees, benches and barbecues, where you can spend the day.
#Route #Delika #Canyon #easy #impressive #hike #soak #nature
Leave a Reply