The head of the Court of Violence against Women of Cartagena has ordered the entry into provisional prisoncommunicated and without bail for the detainee who confessed to having murdered his wife this Tuesday. The man is being investigated in a procedure opened by homicideas reported by sources from the Superior Court of Justice of Murcia.

In addition, the specialized court has opened a second procedure for violation of sentence. In these second proceedings, it is investigated whether the detainee failed to comply with the sentence of prohibition of communication and approach to the victim during the eight months established by the sentence imposed in April, for a crime of threats in the family environment.

The National Police arrested the 47-year-old man after voluntarily appearing at the police station to confess to the murder. Hours later, the Ministry of Equality confirmed the macho nature of the murder, which took place 10 days after the restraining order he had imposed expired.

After the man went to the police station, officials from the Family and Women’s Unit of the National Police and Citizen Security agents went to the victim’s home, located in Plaza Puertas de San José. He son of the deceased, minor, was the one who opened the door to the agents, who found the lifeless body of the woman, 50 years old and of Colombian nationality.

The victim is the first woman murdered in a sexist crime in the community of Murcia in 2024. The last case had been that of a 34-year-old woman of Moroccan nationality in Cieza in September 2023, the alleged victim of the man who had been her partner.