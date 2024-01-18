After eight years of weekly releases, Rock Band 4's last dollop of song DLC ​​will arrive next Thursday, 25th January, developer Harmonix has announced.

The move follows Harmonix's launch of Fortnite Festival, a Rock Band-like mode playable within Fortnite, at the end of last year – and the beginning of weekly track releases for that.

Rock Band 4 now features a library of nearly 3000 songs – and access to these isn't going anywhere to anyone who has bought them. But no more will launch after the end of this month.

“Many of you reading this own a good chunk of this content and we remain committed to protecting that investment – to be very clear, you can play the songs you own within Rock Band 4 for as long as you like,” Harmonix's Daniel Sussman wrote in a blog post.

“We deliberated long and hard about how to frame the last blast of RB DLC of this era. The last two weeks will feature some tear jerkers that add up to our feelings about this moment. We thank you for your commitment to and passion for this wonderful game.”

Harmonix will continue to operate Rock Band 4's rival seasons and online servers for the game will remain online as usual.

But the focus here is obviously shifting towards support for Fortnite Festival, with new tracks and modes on the horizon.

“If you are a fan of the rhythm game category, Fortnite Festival is the place to be,” Sussman said, “and with support for RB4 instruments coming, this is not the time to hang up your guitars just yet…”