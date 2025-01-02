Living in the city Barcelona It is a unique opportunity to enjoy a rich culture and beautiful historical buildings in a magical enclave with views of the Mediterraneanbut sometimes it can be a little overwhelming. When the stress of the big city overcomes you and you no longer know how to disconnect, the best thing you can do is escape to the mountains and go on a hiking route.

If you live in Barcelona you are in luck, because just 30 kilometers away is the Montserrat rock massifconsidered the most important mountain in Catalonia and located between the regions of Noya, Bages and Bajo Llobregat. Without a doubt a whole natural wonder where you can forget about the traffic and hustle and bustle of big cities.

The Needles of the Montserrat massif

The eastern part of this massif is formed by the area of ‘les Agulles’ or the Needleslarge and abrupt rock formations in which stones emerge from the ground, creating impossible shapes, canyons and corridors through which to get lost. Make a route through this spectacular enclave is a true adventure that no one should miss.

Montserrat Monastery. Tourism Catalonia

At the foot of this imposing mountain is what many consider the most impressive monastery in Spainwith the same name as the mountain and Gothic style. What really stands out about this building is that it seems to hang from the rock and because of this thousands of people visit it every year. It is said that Montserrat has a special energybut to discover it the best thing is to do one of its many routes.

The routes to the Needles

There are numerous trails and paths that run through this beautiful natural area. There are all typescircular, round trip, from point to point, more difficult, easier, longer or shorter distances, but all of them allow you to find the infinite charms that this place has to offer. The most common and considered of medium-high difficulty is the GR 172which connects the Mussara refuge with the town of Bellprat, passing through an endless number of unique enclaves.

Agujas del Montserrat Trail. Tourism Catalonia

This route is mainly made up of traditional paths that were previously used to reach the monastery. It consists of a total of ten stages which can be done independently, since the complete itinerary covers nearly 200 kilometers, so it is best select one of the stages and start walking.

The ideal is choose the circularwhich runs through the Agujas and passes through different very interesting spaces of great architectural and heritage value. Furthermore, in some areas of this mountain it is possible to see cave paintings with thousands of years of history, making this route perfect for lovers of nature and history. Prepare your backpack and get ready to discover all the charms of the Montserrat Needles route.

