The Nuggets came out strong at home 138-120 against the Atlanta Hawks thanks to a masterful third quarter. Another day, Jokic was unstoppable with a triple-double for the ages, being the first to achieve it in less than 30 minutes. The Serbian had an excellent performance with 23 points, 17 rebounds and 15 assists.

Apart from the three-time NBA MVP, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. stood out with 21 points, in addition to Russell Westbrook with a double-double (16 points and 11 assists). On the Atlanta side, Trae Young (30 points and nine assists) and De’Andre Hunter (20 points) stood out.

In New York, the Knicks solidly beat the Utah Jazz 119-103 to make their season record 24-10. Karl-Anthony Town grew again with a new double-double (31 points and 21 rebounds), Mikal Bridges added 27 points and Josh Hart achieved a creditable triple-double (15 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists).

On the Utah team, the top contributors were Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson with 25 points and Markkanen with double figures (16 points and ten rebounds).

On the other hand, the Rockets prevailed at home 110-99 against the Mavericks without Doncic. The Houston team relied mainly on Alperen Sengun (23 points and six rebounds) and Jalen Green (22 points and five rebounds), with the addition of Dillon Brooks (19 points and six rebounds) and Cam Whitmore (18 points).

The Dallas team did not have enough with what was offered by Grimes (17 points), Kyrie Irving (16 points and seven rebounds) and Klay Thompson (16 points and five rebounds).

In Toronto, Jordi Fernández’s Nets unexpectedly fell to the Raptors by a clear score of 130-113. The Brooklyn franchise could not stop a spectacular Scottie Barnes, who scored 33 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and distributed five assists). Another player who shone for the Canadians was Immanuel Quickley with 21 points and 15 assists.

Therefore, what Cameron Johnson (24 points), D’Angelo Russell (22 points and eight assists) and Nic Claxton (16 points and 10 rebounds) showed against a team that is 8-26 was not worth it for the New York club. in the current season.

Detroit Pistons

Ivey’s terrible injury shocked his teammates

In Detroit, the Pistons grew to win 105-96 against the Magic. The team coached by JB Bickerstaff had Cade Cunningham (19 points, eight rebounds and nine assists) and Jalen Duren (18 points and 11 rebounds) as top figures. Jaden Ivey (22 points) also stood out, although he ended up becoming the most bitter note of the game with a chilling injury that left his team cold.

Orlando guard Cole Anthony fell on the lower part of his leg, unfortunately bending it. The prognosis is serious and Ivey had to leave the facility in a wheelchair.

