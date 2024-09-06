The Colombian National Team finalizes details for what will be his visit to the national team Peru at the National Stadium in Lima. The team of Coach Nestor Lorenzo wants to continue the good run he has made in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, and is reportedly preparing a last-minute change.

The national team arrives with a certain favoritism to stay with the result in Limethe good performance shown in the America’s Cupfriendlies and qualifying matches have convinced everyone of the work of the Argentine coach who arrived with very little attention.

Colombian National Team Photo:Efe/IG

Lorenzo returns to Peru, a country he knows very well after his time there Melgar of Arequipa, and wants to bring back the three points so that the Colombian National Team can consolidate its position in the qualifiers, since it is third in the standings with 12 points.

James would not be a starter in Peru

There has been much speculation about the probable starting line-up, in the last few hours there has been talk of a possible substitution of James Rodriguezthe captain of this team and who shined in the last Copa América.

The 33-year-old from Cucuta has not played a match for 54 days, the inactivity occurred while he was arranging his departure from the Sao Paulo and found a club in Europe. Last week he was presented at the Rayo Vallecano and he arrives without a single minute of play in almost two months.

James Rodriguez in the match against the Panama National Team Photo:Cristian Felipe Alvarez /FCF

According to journalist César Augusto Londoño, James Rodríguez is not expected to be in Lorenzo’s starting eleven and will be a substitute. The coach knows that his captain does not have 90 minutes in his legs and would save him for the second half.

The Argentine coach’s idea would be to modify the formation a little and go out on the pitch in Lima with a 4-3-3. The goalkeeper is not changing, it is Camilo Vargas; in defense there would be Daniel Muñoz, Carlos Cuesta, Jhon Lucumí and Johan Mojica.

In the middle of the field, as a central midfielder, he would be Jefferson Lermawho arrived at the call-up with a problem in one foot, but seems to be 100 percent ready for the game. On his right would be Richard Rios, on the left Jhon Arias.

Néstor Lorenzo, coach of the Colombian National Team. Photo:AFP

Without James in the starting eleven and with the idea of ​​having a more offensive game on the wings and with faster transitions, Luis Diaz would go to the left wing and the change in the scheme would be due to the entry of Luis Sinisterra on the right. Up front, Jhon Córdoba would be the offensive reference.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS