The first edition of MolFest, the festival dedicated to POP culture that took place on 29 and 30 June in Molfetta, exceeded all expectations, recording an exceptional participation of over 70,000 people. Organized by STEP srl under the aegis of the Municipality of Molfettathe event transformed the city’s historic center into a lively stage, thanks to interesting content and guests.

The event, with free admission, stood out for its wide range of activities, involving over 60 local associations who animated the event with their creativity and passion. Spectators enjoyed more than 100 different events, spread across 11 themed areas, with 4 main stages hosting more than 100 artists and guests..

The theme of this edition, “Kindness” reflected the festival’s goal of promoting empathy and inclusiveness.. This spirit was highlighted not only in the programming but also in the official poster of the festival, created by local artist Ennio Bufi, who was also celebrated with a much-appreciated exhibition at the Church of Death.





Among highlights, Cristina D’Avena’s concert on the Main Stage which had no difficulty in filling the square at Banchina San Domenico, and the Disney magic of the ANIMEniacs Corpreturning from “Italia’s Got Talent”. In addition, the Cosplay Contest and the K-Pop performances added a touch of modernity and internationality to the event, while the itinerant music of Valkanorr brought deep and archaic sounds to the streets of Molfetta.

Not only music and entertainment, MolFest also gave space to culture with educational events and intriguing presentations such as that of Prof. Giovanni Covone on “Simpsons and Astronomy”, and the screening of the trailer of the documentary on Luciano Pavarotti.

The enormous success of this first edition has laid the foundation for MolFest to become a regular fixture in the Italian cultural scene, an event that celebrates the beauty and liveliness of the Molfetta area and that promises to grow and evolve in future editions.





Expresses satisfaction the mayor of Molfetta, Tommaso Minervini: “With the first MolFest in these two days Molfetta has had new eyes to see happiness. From children to adults. We all have the right to happiness and happiness is a moment to live together without distinctions and without barriers, from the children of the golden thread to the greats of the show. In these two days we have lived a varied, fantastic world full of genuine energy. We have interacted with the beauty of the city and the participation of thousands of people. We have brought localism to the fore with the greats of the national pop festival, comics and cosplay. An original world, a hidden corner of the experiences of individuals collectively participated with people from everywhere. Thanks to the commendable work of all who once again proved that Molfetta, its institutions, its citizens give their best on big occasions. Councilors, administrators, president and councilors, municipal and public employees, law enforcement, the wonderful world of volunteering, citizens. There are many. I cannot mention the long list. I will thank everyone personally because they are all important. This cohesion has made possible the greatest joyful concentration of people in Molfetta. However, I must mention here at least the organizers Sandro, Tania and Elisabetta and with them the staff including Paolo, Vito and all the other genuine and professional “intelligent workers” of an emotional rainbow brought to Molfetta by Lidia. The first MolFest brought back, together with the motto of kindness, an emblematic thought written by its director and creator Gianluca, which is well suited to Molfetta: joining forces is a beginning, keeping them united is progress, growing together is a great success. Thank you, thank you, thank you. This experience also brought an important contribution and made us all grow”.”





“This first edition of MolFest was a great, exciting party” declare Giacomelli, Ferri and De Luca of STEP, agency of the LEG Live Emotion Groupand continue: “the cultural and entertainment proposal brought to the city in these two days was created by a special team composed not only of our staff but also of the Municipality and the associations of the territory that were the added value of the event. The Mayor, and with him the entire council, supported the organization with an extraordinary sense of collaboration that we have rarely found in all these years of work. MolFest was for us the discovery of a place where kindness, positive energy, care and love for one’s land are important principles on which the construction and realization of a dream is based, that of giving the city colors, emotions, entertainment and interesting and positive contents.. A thank you from us to the entire municipal council, to the associations, to our staff, to those who created the project and who are part of the STEP-LEG family, Gianluca Del Carlo and to those who with him were able to spread the message of aggregation allowing the results we have obtained, all our communication staff, a thank you to all the people who in these days and in the past months have collaborated with their heart so that MolFest could take shape and feel.“.

The creator of the project, Gianluca Del Carlo, Production Director and Project Manager of the companies STEP and LEG declares: “A thousand thoughts crowd the mind, still immersed in the beautiful tale lived in these days. Surely gratitude, towards everyone, for the trust and collaboration found, is the prevailing feeling at this moment. I am grateful to have experienced the birth of a new festival model where everything is possible, where sharing ideas is the key to the true success of the event. I believe that our ambition should be to develop this model with the courage to carry forward the values ​​that made us start this adventure. Even if I count the hours until I get home, to my wife and my cats, and to take back my little place in the big STEP/LEG family, who organized the event together with the municipal administration, I admit that a little piece of my heart will remain on Banchina San Domenico watching the fishing boats that set sail bathed in the light of the sunset… Molfetta is, and always will be, a magical place.”.