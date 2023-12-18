At 64 years old Mexican actress Rosita Pelayo passed away in a Hospital in Mexico City, after fighting for months against the colon cancer. The woman acted in 'The most beautiful ugly'the Mexican version of the novel 'I am Betty the Ugly one'.

He is already with mom and dad Pelayo

Your friend, the journalist Jorge Zamitiz confirmed the news through his social networks.

“It is with deep pain that I regret to inform you that my dear friend, Rosita Pelayo, has passed away.. She is already with mom and dad Pelayo, as she told her parents. I will soon inform you where and when the funeral services will be held,” the communicator wrote. They worked together on the YouTube program “Pelayito y en la boca.”

Who was Rosita Pelayo?

The destiny of Rosita Pelayo, who died today, was marked from the cradle.

The only daughter of the host, Luis Manuel Pelayo, Rosita was born in Mexico City in 1958. Her father was the voice of the superhero Kalimán on the radio and host of the game show “Sube Pelayo Subes”, which dominated Mexican television in the 1970s.



But it was not something she liked because she saw differential treatment towards her.

“If I got stopped, the police officer would say that he once went to a contest, won a blender and with that he had opened a toy store. “Then he let me go, but no, I wanted the infraction,” Pelayo said in the program “The minute that changed my destiny.”

Of course, he had the spectacle in his blood. She joined Emma Pulido's dance group with the idea of ​​doing cabaret. She even performed a show with Lyn May, who was one of the strongest of the time, and did radio with “Odisea Burbujas”.

One day the producer Luis de Llano met her and that was when he invited her to “Cachún Cachún Ra Ra Ra!”, weekly broadcast that was a hotbed of talent for Televisa, where Alma Delfina, Lupita Sandoval, Fernando Arau, Lili Garza and Gerardo González were among others.

Furthermore, Pelayo also participated in the novel 'The Most Beautiful Ugly'one of the most viewed novels in Mexico, playing the role of Lola Guerrero de Rodríguez.

The illnesses of Rosita Pelayo

At the age of 20, she was diagnosed with arthritis, a disease that doctors kept under control, but in 2008 she could no longer bear the pain, and each year the numbness in her hands and legs (paresthesia) increased, which did not allow her to move her legs. fingers.

“It started to be a nightmare in life“, recalled Pelayo, who four years ago began to be helped to walk and get up.

There came a time, he revealed to Gustavo Adolfo Infante, in which She asked God that if he wasn't going to take care of her, he'd better take her away.

In mid-2023, his problems worsened when he was diagnosed with colon cancer, so he underwent chemotherapy that, according to his doctor, he was accepting well.

He was going to undergo surgery in 2024 to remove three tumors. And she was excited about the play “A Vuelta de Rueda”, where she would share the scene with Juan Carlos Colombo and Rafa Perrín in the direction.

He leaves a filmography close to 40 television worksamong them “Salomé”, “Carita de Ángel” and “La fea más bella”, as well as the series “El César” and “Las amazonas”.

GDA / THE UNIVERSAL

