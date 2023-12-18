This morning the draw for the play-offs for the round of 16 of the 2023/24 Conference League took place. The draw was held at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, and the teams qualified for this round already know who their rival will be for being in the round of 16 of the second European competition.
Which teams are qualified for the access playoffs for the round of 16 of the 2023 Conference League?
This round prior to the round of 16 of the Conference League is played by 16 teams in a round-trip eliminatory format, and is played by the second-placed teams from each of the eight groups of the Conference, and the third-placed groups of the Conference League. Europa League.
Pot 1 (Conference League group runners-up): Ludogorets, Eintracht, Ferencváros, Legia, Bodo Glimt, Dinamo Zagreb, Gent and Slovan Bratislava.
Pot 2 (Europa League third group): Ajax, Maccabi Haifa, Molde, Olympiacos, Real Betis, Servette, Sturm Graz and Union Saint Gilloise.
Qualifiers for the round of 16 of the Conference League
Sturm Graz vs Slovan Bratislava
Servette vs Ludogorets
Union Saint Gilloise vs Eintracht
Real Betis vs Dinamo Zagreb
Olympiacos vs Ferencváros
Ajax vs Bodo Glimt
Molde vs Legia
Maccabi Haifa vs Gent
When will the playoffs prior to the round of 16 of the Conference League be played?
The first legs of this tie will be played on February 15, 2024 in the field of the team that falls from the Europa League, and on February 22, the second leg, in the field of the team that finished second in the group in the Conference League.
When will the draw for the round of 16 of the Conference League be?
The draw for the round of 16 of the Conference League will be held on Friday, February 23.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Conference #play #pairings #remain #Betis #face #Dinamo #Zagreb
Leave a Reply